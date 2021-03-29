CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
