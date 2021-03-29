CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

