Danone S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

