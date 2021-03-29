DAOBet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $363.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.24 million and $363.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,407.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.00904218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00359271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.