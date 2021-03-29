Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

