Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

