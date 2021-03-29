Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

