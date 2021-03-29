Dash (DASH) Price Tops $214.14 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $214.14 or 0.00369511 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $711.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.83 or 0.05564588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,052,488 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

