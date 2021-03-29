Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,124.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,088.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,019.70. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $745.00 and a 52-week high of $1,150.00.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

