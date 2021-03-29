Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,124.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,088.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,019.70. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $745.00 and a 52-week high of $1,150.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

