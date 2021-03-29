David P. Storch Sells 23,826 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

