DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $3.96 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00005730 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 690,083,047 coins and its circulating supply is 401,963,047 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

