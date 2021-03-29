Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

