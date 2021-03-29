Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,838. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

