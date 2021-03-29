Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,838. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
