Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €45.56 ($53.60) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

