Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

