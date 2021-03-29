Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI stock opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

