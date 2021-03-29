Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI stock opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit