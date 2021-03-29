Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

