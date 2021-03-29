DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $67.85 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $67.85 million and approximately $365,687.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52,008.49 or 0.90204151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

