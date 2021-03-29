Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC opened at $0.04 on Monday. Digital Locations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

