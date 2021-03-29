Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC opened at $0.04 on Monday. Digital Locations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Digital Locations Company Profile
