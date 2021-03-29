Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

