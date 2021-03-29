Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

DCBO traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

