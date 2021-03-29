Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.28.

Dollar General stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

