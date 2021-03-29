Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $83.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DOMO stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

