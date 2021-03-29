Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 599,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domtar by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domtar by 96.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 190.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

