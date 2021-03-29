DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 130.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. 25,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,498.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit