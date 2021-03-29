DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 130.8% in March

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. 25,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,498.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

