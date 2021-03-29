Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

DRX traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company had a trading volume of 938,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,451. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 143.60 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

