Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
DRX traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company had a trading volume of 938,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,451. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 143.60 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.81.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
