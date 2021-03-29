DuckDaoDime Trading Up 5.7% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $85.92 or 0.00149469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $88.93 million and $1.77 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00222300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.41 or 0.00954070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029627 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,015 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

