Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.37. 35,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,211. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

