Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 363.6% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

