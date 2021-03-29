eBoost (EBST) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $3,217.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00338760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

