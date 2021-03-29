Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Edap Tms to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDAP. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

