Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

