Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Gabelli

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Gabelli in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

