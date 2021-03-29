Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 7.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.79. 5,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $273.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

