Elrond 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.17 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $144.48 or 0.00251546 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $88.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.62 or 0.03742519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00046342 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,443,692 coins and its circulating supply is 17,217,135 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

