Elrond ERD Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

