Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.59. 41,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,589. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

