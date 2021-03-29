Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $375.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $289.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

