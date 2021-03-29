Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 407.2% in March

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 407.2% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Shares of EGHSF opened at $49.52 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHSF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.