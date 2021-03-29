Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,066 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in KBR by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 33,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 208,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 329,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.