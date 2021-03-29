Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 7,688 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.41.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA opened at $70.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

