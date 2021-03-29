EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE ENLC opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $85,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 605,937 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

