Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells $81,074.80 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert B. Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29.

EPZM traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $7.45. 90,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,948. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

