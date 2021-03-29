Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Texas Children s bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.