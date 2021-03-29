Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

