Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 218.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

