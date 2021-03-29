ETF Managers Group LLC Has $374,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

