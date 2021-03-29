ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $133.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

