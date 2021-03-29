Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

CUYTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CUYTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit