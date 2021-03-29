Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

CUYTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CUYTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

