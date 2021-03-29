Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ESEA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

