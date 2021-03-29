Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.97 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.